The Noam party responded to the announcement by the Minister of Transportation, Meav Michaeli, that she will inaugurate a new bus line this Shabbat.

"The only thing that interests the minister of transportation is to make the Jewish state a state for all its citizens. In order to gain a few more votes to pass the electoral threshold, Michaeli breaks a new record and uses her position as a minister to denigrate Shabbat. We will fix this too when a Jewish-nationalist government is formed." said in the party.