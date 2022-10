MK Shlomo Karhi (Likud) condemned Transportation Minister and Labor party chairwoman Merav Michaeli for planning on attending the inauguration of a new bus line in Haifa on Shabbat.

"Shame on you Michaeli, you're buying yourself a place in the front row with the great troublemakes of Israel since time immemorial. Your clothes are black and your soul is black. Go," Karhi said.