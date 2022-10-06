The Parole Board determined that it does not have the authority to discuss the release of the terrorist who murdered the couple Rabbi Binyamin and Talia Kahana, Gadi Rajwan and a number of other Israelis.

His release was requested, despite the 7 life sentences plus 50 years he was sentenced to, due to his terminal illness.

In addition, the committee determined that even if it had the authority to discuss the terrorist's release, it would not have ordered his release, given the seriousness of his actions.