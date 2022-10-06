Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the proposed Lebanon border deal. "Nasrallah threatened - and Lapid folded. Only the heavy pressure that I and my colleagues exerted made him withdraw from his surrender agreement. For now," wrote Netanyahu.

"Israel needs a different leadership, an experienced and strong prime minister who [is able to] withstand pressure and does not fold in the face of threats. We will not let Israel surrender to Nasrallah. In any case, this illegal agreement, which was made without the approval of the Knesset, will not bind us," concluded Netanyahu.