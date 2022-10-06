A senior political source says that Prime Minister Yair Lapid has rejected Lebanon's amendments to the maritime agreement.

The senior official added that, "Israel will produce gas from the Karish rig as soon as this becomes possible. If Hezbollah or anyone else tries to damage the rig or threaten us, negotiations on the maritime border will be discontinued immediately and Hassan Nasrallah will have to explain to the citizens of Lebanon why they do not have a rig (of their own) or an economic outlook for the future." .