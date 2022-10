Actor Alec Baldwin has reached a civil settlement with the family of the woman he shot dead on a film set last year, he said on Wednesday, according to AFP.

Baldwin was holding a Colt gun during a rehearsal for "Rust," a low-budget Western being filmed in New Mexico last October when it discharged a live round, hitting 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza. Hutchins later died in hospital of her wounds.