A five-year-old boy was moderately injured this evening (Wednesday) by a vehicle in Jisr az-Zarqa, an Arab town on the Mediterranean adjacent to Caesaria. He was brought to a MDA station on Route 4 near the Beit Hanania intersection near Zichron Yaakov.

Medics and paramedics treated the child and evacuated him to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera.