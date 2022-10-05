The "Teg Meir" organization denounces the incident on Yom Kippur Eve (Tuesday) in Bat Yam in which the car, in which a group of five Arabs was traveling, was overturned by a mob.

"We condemn with disgust this attack against Arab citizens on Yom Kippur Eve and their injury.

How sad that innocent Arab citizens who happened to be in the city of Bat Yam on the eve of Yom Kippur are harmed, beaten, out of the sin of gratuitous hatred and shamelessness."

Tag Meir is a coalition of 50 left-wing organizations fighting extremism and racism.