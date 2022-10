In an interview on Galei Tzahal (IDF Radio), Maj. Gen. Amos Gilad, former head of the Defense Political Division at the Defense Ministry, commented on the security tensions.

"An intifada did not start, this is a wave of attacks, and it is not similar to what happened 20 years ago. Then, there were terrorist organizations and suicide attacks - it is not correct to compare what is happening now with what went on then because of the success of the security system in preventing it," said Gilad.