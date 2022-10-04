The governor of the Bank of Israel, Prof. Amir Yaron, explained in an interview with Israel Hayom, which will be published in full on Thursday, the dramatic step he took when he raised the interest rate once more by 0.75% to 2.75%.

"We are aware of the pain in raising interest rates, whether it is for households or for businesses of all kinds. It is a pain that we understand as part of curbing the inflation process, but we think that it is a pain that must be endured today in order to prevent greater pain tomorrow for everyone, including contractors. Regarding the difficulties of the business sector, In a variety of industries, we are currently seeing a continued decrease in the difficulty of obtaining credit since the end of the Corona crisis, and that the ability to obtain credit for making investments and transactions is reasonable. In any case, we are monitoring and will continue to monitor the matter of credit," Yaron said.