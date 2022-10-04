Defense Minister Benny Gantz attacked Likud Chairman Benjamin Netanyahu in an interview with the Israel Hayom newspaper published this morning.

"He should apologize to the State of Israel. He should have prevented going to the elections, preserved the unity government, taken care of the budget, taken care of stability - he didn't do it," Gantz said.

In addition, the Defense Minister rejected Netanyahu's claim that the agreement on the maritime border with Lebanon is a pre-election hijacking. According to him, "This is an agreement that has been worked on for years. Netanyahu was the prime minister when the discussions on it began, Steinitz promoted it as energy minister, and now we have reached the finish line. Netanyahu would do well if he leaves this out of the political field and does not play into the hands of Nasrallah, who is trying to have an achievement here."