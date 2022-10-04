After suing CNN, former US President Donald Trump threatened to take legal action against other media outlets, as well as against the House of Representatives committee investigating the Capitol riots.

"In the coming weeks and months, we will also be filing lawsuits against numerous other fake media companies for their lies and slander, including all related to the 'Big Lie' that they used so often in their disinformation attack regarding the 2020 presidential election," Trump wrote. in a statement. He added that he would sue the committee investigating the Capitol riots for refusing to investigate his allegations of election fraud.