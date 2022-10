Thousands of people participated on Monday night in the Selichot service at the Western Wall plaza, taking place on the eve of Yom Kippur.

The service was held in the presence of the Chief Rabbis of Israel, Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef and Rabbi David Lau, the Rabbi of the Western Wall and the Holy Places, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, the Mayor of Jerusalem Moshe Lion, and others.