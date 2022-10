Billionaire Elon Musk asked his Twitter followers what they would do if they could choose the outcome of the Ukraine - Russia conflict, providing the following choices:

"Ukraine-Russia Peace:

- Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people.

- Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake).

- Water supply to Crimea assured.

- Ukraine remains neutral."