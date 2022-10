Former PM Binyamin Netanyahu blasted Prime Minister Yair Lapid on the apparent agreement with Lebanon regarding the maritime border.

"What do you think Hezbollah will do with these billions? It will use this money to arm itself with missiles and rockets aimed at Israeli cities. This is a shameful surrender to terror. The agreement with Hezbollah is illegal and therefore not binding on the strong right-wing government that we will establish on November 1st.," he wrote.