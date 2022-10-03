This evening, the candidates of the Jewish Home list, Habayit Hayehudi, led by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, will arrive at the site of the young settlement, Givat Harel, in Binyamin. They will pledge that in any government that is formed, they will insist that regulation of the status of the young settlement be included in the basic guidelines of the government, the party said.

A display was set up on the website expressing a commitment to act for regulation of the young settlement. It has already been signed by the representatives of the various parties.