MK Ofir Sofer (Religious Zionism) reacts to the naval agreement with Lebanon,

"The ease with which Lapid intends to pass an agreement constituting surrender to Lebanon, and without a public mandate to do so, is amazing.

This is a dramatic agreement on the part of a transitional government without a majority in the Knesset and without any discussion on the issue. It is essentially a liquidation sale of the state's resources and the maritime border".