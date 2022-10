The Likud and Amichai Shikli are appealing to the Supreme Court following the decision of the Chairman of the Central Elections Committee for the 25th Knesset, Judge Yitzhak Amit, to disqualify him from running on the 'Likud' list, where he was placed in a reserved spot in 14th place.

The judge's argument was that Shikli did not resign from the Knesset when it was announced that he was withdrawing from the Yamina party