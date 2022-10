During a regular patrol of the Traffic Department's motorcycle patrol unit on Route 20 (Ayalon), a motorcyclist was spotted driving without a license plate.

When signaled to stop, the driver began to flee, endangering others on the road. After a short chase, he was caught. The officer discovered that the driver, a resident of Bat Yam (20), had never been issued a driver's license.

The driver was arrested and imprisoned and the police prosecution intends to file an indictment against him.