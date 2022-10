A cache of 44 pure gold coins was recently discovered at the Banias site within the Nahal Hermon Nature Reserve, in an excavation by the Antiquities Authority. Funds for the dig are provided by the Israel Electric Company.

The excavation is being conducted in preparation for connecting Maqam (heritage site) Nabi Khader to the electric grid. Nabi Khader was an important Druze prophet and the site is in the village of Kfar Yasif in the Galilee.