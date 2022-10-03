Last night, the IDF, Shin Bet and the Border Police arrested 16 wanted persons throughout Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley. The operations took place in several centers in the Judea and Samaria Division, in the villages of Sa'ir and Shuyukh al-Arrub (near Hebron) and others.

IDF forces operated in the Jalazone refugee camp near Ramallah in the Binyamin region to arrest a suspect involved in terrorist activity. During the operation, a car-ramming attack was attempted against the soldiers, who responded with fire and neutralized the two suspects. In the city of Nablus (Schechem), in the north Shomron region, the forces arrested two wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activity.

IDF soldiers arrested four wanted men suspected of terrorist activity in Ras Karkar, Qalqilya and Safa in the Ephraim region. Five wanted men suspected of involvement in terrorist activity were arrested as well in the Yehuda region. Also, two more wanted men were arrested in the Jordan Valley.

The suspects were transferred for further investigation by the security forces. There were no casualties to our forces.