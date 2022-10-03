In an interview on Radio 103FM, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee, MK Ram Ben Barak (Yesh Atid), attacked opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu, who yesterday criticized the maritime border agreement being formed with Lebanon and said that "if this illegal underhanded deal passes, it will not oblige us."

"The chairman of the opposition behaves in a despicable way, harms the security of all of us, and joins our enemies in all kinds of statements. He himself knows very well the details of this agreement. Most of what he says has no basis in reality," said Ben Barak.