Israel Hayom newspaper reports that Likud campaign manager Yossi Shelley and Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu decided to give Shas observer positions in election-day polling stations known as "Gold Polling Stations" at the expense of activists and members of branches in the field.

The "Gold Polling Stations" are those that have been marked by the Likud as places with high percentages of support for the party. They are seen as particularly important stations and are located in cities and neighborhoods identified with the Likud. Field activists and senior Likud Knesset members are very angry at the decision, as it constitutes a loss of more than 2,000 work places for the field activists on election day.