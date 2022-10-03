The former head of the IDF Military Intelligence Directorate, Amos Yadlin, commented on Sunday evening on the agreement being negotiated on the maritime border between Israel and Lebanon.

"Stability is very important to Israel. Lebanon needs gas more than Israel, it doesn't have anything yet and it is possible that there will be no gas in the Kana field. Israel has an interest that they will pump at Karish next month, and if there is an agreement, then no one will interfere with the pumping," Yadlin told Kan News.