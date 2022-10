A poll conducted by Channel 13 News shows that if the elections had been held today, the right-wing bloc would have won 60 mandates.

Likud 31

Yesh Atid 25

Religious Zionism 14

National Unity 12.

Shas 8

United Torah Judaism 7

Yisrael Beitenu 5,

Labor 5

Meretz 5

Hadash-Ta'al 4

UAL 4

Balad, Economic Freedom, Jewish Home, and Tze’irim Bo’arim do not pass the electoral threshold.