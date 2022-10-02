In a statement published on behalf of the attorney general, it was clarified that her office has not yet received the agreement being formed with Lebanon regarding the maritime border and therefore has not yet examined legal questions arising from it.

"Between the professionals in the relevant government ministries and the attorney general, there is a fruitful and close dialogue on the issue of the agreement being formed."

"At this stage, the attorney general has not yet been presented with the full factual infrastructure regarding the legal questions that arise, and therefore has not yet formulated her opinion in relation to this," read the announcement.