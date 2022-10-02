The government approved today the Ministry of Health's proposal to expand the possibility of employing foreign workers in the geriatric hospital sector.

According to the decision, any geriatric hospital that includes a nursing department or a department for the mentally ill will be able to accept foreign workers as caregivers for active geriatrics departments (rehabilitative geriatrics, complex supportive nursing, subacute geriatrics, and those in prolonged ventilation).

The measure is intended to prevent burnout of the care teams and to help improve the quality of care for the elderly hospitalized in geriatric hospitals. In the government's decision, a total of 2,000 permits were approved, most of which will be allocated to health and a smaller portion to welfare in several installments. So far, about 1,000 foreign workers from Nepal have arrived in Israel, and they have received permission to work in nursing facilities.