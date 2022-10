MK Itamar Ben Gvir arrived this evening at his office in the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood of Jerusalem after it was attacked with a firebomb earlier Saturday night.

"The attempt to attack my office is a direct result of the incitement against me by Lapid, Gantz, and their other partners on the left. Time and time again they defame me and delegitimize me - and the results are not long in coming. I say clearly: if a hair of my head is hurt, it is their responsibility. Words can kill."