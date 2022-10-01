MK Rabbi Yisrael Eichler responded to Merav Michaeli's intention to have streetcar service on Saturdays.

"She who represents the reign of evil, once again makes grand statements about the desecration of Shabbat She has no interest in and has done nothing to improve the failing transportation in Israel during the weekdays, yet she is trying to win a few votes in a lousy campaign for those who violate the sanctity of Shabbat.

"In the upcoming elections, we will remember our duties to 'drive out the darkness'. The Minister of Transportation is built from the hatred that seethes against the haredi sector. Her reforms hurt everyone both economically and in terms of transportation. Her impudence against the sanctity of the Sabbath testifies to her voters. We will do everything to increase the haredi representation and move this malicious government out of the country."