The head of the Samaria Regional Council commented on Booking's decision to revoke warnings that Judea and Samaria lodgings were in "occupied territory" and "accompanied by an increased risk to safety and human rights"

"This is a victory not only of logic but also of justice. Judea and Samaria are part of the State of Israel."

"The time has come for the government to stop talking and start implementing the boycott law in the State of Israel in full, because they did not apply the boycott law in this case. Companies that boycott face sanctions from governments all over the globe except where the greatest interest in the matter is: the State of Israel itself."