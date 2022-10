Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich commented on Merav Michalei's decision to allow transit on Shabbat.

"Instead of dealing with the transportation catastrophe that all Israeli citizens suffer from, Merav Michaeli prefers to spread empty slogans. In the right-wing government that we will establish, we will make sure to cancel any decision that harms the Jewish character of the country and we will preserve the Sabbath and its sanctity as the national day of rest."