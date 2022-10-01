Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar criticized Shas chairman Aryeh Deri for what he said on Meet the Press.

"Aryeh Deri clarifies tonight - for those who still had doubts - that what is at stake is not fixing the justice system, but destroying it. Should Netanyahu's party bloc take 61 seats, the nightmare of November will come true. There will not be a change of government in Israel - but a change of regime and the dismantling of all checks and balances. There are 30 days to clarify what is at stake for the public and to prevent this."