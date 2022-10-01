Six members of Israel's triathlon team were supposed to take part in the Asian Cup competition in Jordan this weekend, but were denied entry to the country, i24NEWS reported on Friday.

"It is what it is," claimed Jordanian authorities, despite the peace agreement between Jerusalem and Amman.

