US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday that Washington takes Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats seriously but does not presently see indications of the use of nuclear weapons by Russia.

"There is a risk, given all the loose talk and nuclear saber rattling by Putin, that he would consider this and we’ve been equally clear about what the consequences would be," Sullivan told reporters, but added, "We do not presently see indications about the imminent use of nuclear weapons."

