Tama Shochat, wife of former Finance Minister Avraham (Beiga) Shochat and daughter of former Prime Minister Levi Eshkol, passed away on Friday at the age of 86.

Shochat, one of the founders of Kibbutz Nahal Oz and the city of Arad, is survived by her husband, three children and seven grandchildren. Her funeral will take place on Monday at the Kiryat Shaul cemetery in Tel Aviv.

