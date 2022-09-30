Israel Hayom has learned that in recent days, progress has been made with Oman in talks about opening the Kingdom's airspace to flights from and to Israel, including by Israeli airlines.

According to the report, last week the issue was discussed directly between a senior Israeli official and his colleagues from Oman, and apparently the subject was also broached during the UN General Assembly held in New York. It is not entirely clear whether the talks at the UN assembly were also direct or conducted with Emirati or Saudi mediation.