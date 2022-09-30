Chairman of the Balad party, Sami Abu Shehadeh, said in an interview to Channel 2 News that officials in the party's leadership are calling not to petition against the decision to disqualify its candidacy for the elections and that an emergency meeting will be held today at noon to discuss the issue. Abu Shehadeh called the decision "political in nature", and said there is an effort to engineer Arab leadership and divide us into extremists and moderates."

"Balad is actually the most moderate party in my opinion - those who fight for justice and equality for all citizens in the country cannot be perceived as extremists," said the chairman, who is among those interested in petitioning against the move. Abu Shehadeh went on to say: "Those who offer a democratic political alternative are seen as extreme, and who is seen as moderate? Those who are in favor of transfer, occupation and violence. It is something absurd and is bad for all of us, Jews and Arabs."

