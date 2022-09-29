Religious Zionism leader MK Bezalel Smotrich commented on the statements made by Noam leader MK Avi Maoz who attacked religious Zionist rabbis for their opinion on the conversion issue.

"As God-fearing people, we have great respect and appreciation for our scholars, certainly when it comes to the generation's greats and teachers. This respect is preserved even when there are fundamental and stubborn disagreements between different approaches."

"As for the issue of conversion, I believe that in order to prevent loopholes in the State of Israel, only state conversion should be recognized and under a uniform halachic ruling of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel. But we will also manage this dispute with respect, love and in the name of God." said Smotrich.