Member of Knesset Dalit Distal Atabarian of the Likud strongly criticized Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

"Hi Lapid, I think you are stupid and terribly hollow, the human version of a fortune cookie, excellent material for satire if only there was one in Israel, ignorant of philosophy, culture, history, literature, and Judaism. Not a single quote of yours is true. You are pretentious, careless, and puffed up." the MK wrote on Twitter.