At the end of a security assessment led by the Minister of Defense, it was decided to renew the entry permits to Israel of the residents of Kafr Dan that were frozen about two weeks ago.

The entry into Israel of dozens of members of the families of the terrorists who carried out the attack near the Gilboa crossing is still in effect, as well as over 2,500 relatives of Palestinian terrorists who carried out attacks against Israelis in the past year and whose entry into Israel was denied by the coordinator of government operations in the territories.