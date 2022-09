The Hadash-Ta'al party commented on the Central Election Commission's decision to disqualify Balad's candidacy for the 25th Knesset.

"The decision to disqualify Balad is an unfortunate decision. Gantz, Lapid and Michaeli proved that they are right-wing in disguise. Despite the anger of the racists who want to keep the Arabs away from the polling stations, on election day we all flock to the polling stations," the party's response reads.