Finance Minister Liberman criticized right wing parties for being absent while voting to disqualify the Balad party.

"You, Bibi, talk all day about how "right-wing" you are, but in practice we managed to disqualify Balad even though your "right-wing" simply did not show up and did not vote. There is the right of words and there is the right of actions. And no one believes your words anymore," Liberman said.