The mayor of Bat Yam, Zvika Brot, commented on the suspected rape of a young woman by a Palestinian on a beach in the city.

"This is Palestinian terrorism, which sometimes is the murder of Jews in Jerusalem and sometimes the murder of the souls of young Israeli women in Tel Aviv or Bat Yam. We call on the judicial system to make the punishments tougher, and at the same time we will act strictly against the employers who may be involved in bringing Palestinian workers to harass the city."