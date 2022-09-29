The Young Settlement Forum commented on the change in the IDF's policy and the granting of security components to younger villages.

"The decision to grant the obviously needed protection to the families of the pioneers in the young settlement movement is another important step on the way to full settlement. We are happy that two years after he toured the young settlement and after our hard work and repeated appeals, Defense Minister Benny Gantz has finally decided that it is no longer possible to put our lives and the lives of our children at risk."

"We will continue our struggle to grant us all the elementary and humanitarian rights that every Israeli citizen is entitled to - security, water, electricity, and more. We call on all the candidates for the Knesset that value national and human justice to sign the commitment to the young settlement," the forum commented.