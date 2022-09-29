The Religious Zionist Party issued a statement after Balad was disqualified from running for the 25th Knesset by the Central Election Committee.

"Today's discussion in the election committee has no meaning because the Supreme Court will in any case legalize the running of the Arab parties that support terrorism. Religious Zionism, along with the entire national camp, will not be part of this pretend game."

"The Supreme Court has become a political player which did and is doing everything to harm the right and continue the rule of the left and the Arabs. We will bring the real change after the elections, we will outlaw the Arab parties that support terrorism and we will put an end to the rule of the Supreme Court," the party commented.