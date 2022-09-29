Prime Minister Yair Lapid held a meeting today (Thursday) with ISA director Ronen Bar, in the Kirya base in Tel Aviv.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Lapid received an operational review of what is happening in Judea and Samaria and the activities of the security forces in the region.

It was reported that the Prime Minister emphasized that the policy is to act at all times to thwart terrorism in all sectors, with an emphasis on Judea and Samaria, as this is a necessary condition for maintaining routine and strengthening security for the residents.

The Prime Minister added that increased preparation should continue in all areas.