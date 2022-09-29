Labor Party leader Minister Merav Michaeli criticized the right-wing bloc ahead of the rally in memory of Yitzhak Rabin.

"I understand that in the Likud there is criticism that Rabin's rally is becoming a 'political' rally. The murder itself was a political murder. Rabin did not die as a private man. He was murdered. At the head of the campaign of incitement that led to the murder were Netanyahu and those he promises to appoint as ministers. We will continue to fight Bibism and Ben-Gvirism until we defeat this dangerous violence."