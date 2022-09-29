The Rabbi of the town of Nesher, Rabbi Yitzhak Levy, apologized to Rabbi David Stav for claiming that he was an agnostic. Judge Merav Kafir advised the parties to reach a compromise as part of the Ten Days of Repentance (the traditional name for the period between Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur) and suggested that Rabbi Levy immediately apologize for his offensive and false remarks.

Rabbi Levy accepted the court's proposal and published, "I would like to make it clear herewith, in the face of many, that this was an exodus that I did not mean, and that this statement does not reflect my opinion, and I never intended to claim that Rabbi Stav is not Orthodox, not then and certainly not today. I would like to apologize to the esteemed Rabbi Stav for the great heartache caused to him because of these things."