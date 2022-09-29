Yesterday evening, police arrested the suspected driver who hit children crossing a street in Ramat Gan before fleeing the scene

According to reports, the driver did not wait for police to arrive, instead providing his personal information to an eyewitness, fleeing the scene and refusing to cooperate with traffic police who tried to contact him.

After a search was carried out, the driver, a resident of the Arab town of Tayibe, was located but resisted arrest. The inspection revealed that his license had expired over two years ago.