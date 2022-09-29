Israel Hayom is reporting this morning that there is concern in the American government, as well as Jewish organizations in the country about the possibility that MK Itamar Ben-Gvir being appointed as minister in a future Netanyahu government.

Following Netanyahu's strong showing in the polls and his success in crossing the threshold of 61 Knesset seats required to form a government, an official in the American administration told the newspaper that "the administration is following the political developments with concern and is troubled by the possibility that the chairman of Otzma Yehudit will be appointed a minister in a future government in Israel."

"Of course we are following what is happening. It is too early to comment on the matter, but if things come to a point where such a scenario is on the agenda, there is no doubt that the administration will clarify its position. For us, this will be a huge problem," said the American official. He added that Netanyahu is well aware of the problems.